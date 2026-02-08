Margot Robbie draws steamy line between ‘Wuthering Heights’ movie and novel

Margot Robbie recently drew a steamy line between the upcoming movie and novel of Wuthering Heights.
For the unversed, the Emerald Fennell upcoming directional film is based on the novel by English author Emily Brontë, focusing on the intense and destructive love between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw.
Now, according to the 35-year-old actress, her upcoming movie is far more raunchier than the book.
The Barbie star, during an interview with The Sun, admitted, "They never really kissed in the book, but we kiss a lot. We kiss everywhere."
The Australian native went on to say, "And there's so many times where he just picks me up and puts me in a tree, or picks me up with one hand.
"And I have to say, it is really nice, it makes you feel, 'Oh I'm light as a feather, I'm a tiny little thing'."
For the unversed, Robbie shares the screen alongside Jacob Elordi, in the highly anticipated gothic romantic movie.
The 28-year-old actor stars as Heathcliff while the Suicide Squad actress portrays Cathy in the 2026 romantic drama.
It’s worth mentioning here that Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer Wuthering Heights set to release on February 13, 2026.