Greg Brown, Cake founding guitarist, dies at 76

Greg Brown, a founding member and guitarist of the band Cake, has passed away at the age of 76.
On Saturday, February 7, the band shared his death news, revealing that Brown took his last breath after a "brief illness".
"Greg was an integral part of CAKE's early sound and development. His creative contributions were immense, and his presence—both musical and personal—will be deeply missed. Godspeed, Greg," the social media post read.
With the confirmation of the news, tributes immediately started pouring in, with fans expressing their heartbreak over Brown's death.
"Damn that's so sad, one of the greatest guitar players in my personal opinion. He will live on in the history he’s made and the musicians he’s inspired. Rest in peace brother," one comment under the post read.
Another fan added, "oh man. He invented a guitar sound and style like no other. His riffs still blow my mind. Rip."
"This is so sad to hear. He was an amazing guitar player and his sound will be remembered," a third user penned.
Brown played a significant part during Cake's first two albums, 1994's Motorcade of Generosity and Fashion Nugget (1996).
Notably, Greg Brown is the sole songwriter on The Distance, one of Cake's best-known songs.
He left Cake in 1997 and briefly reunited with the band to play on a song on their 2011 album, Showroom of Compassion.