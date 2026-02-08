Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Brad Arnold death at 47 prompts emotional tributes: 'forever in our hearts'

The 3 Doors Down lead singer was dealing with stage 4 kidney cancer before he passed away

  • By Hania Jamil
Brad Arnold death at 47 prompts emotional tributes: forever in our hearts
Brad Arnold death at 47 prompts emotional tributes: 'forever in our hearts'

Brad Arnold, the lead singer of rock band 3 Doors Down, has passed away at the age of 47, months after revealing a stage 4 kidney cancer diagnosis.

On Saturday, February 7, the band said in a saddening statement that Arnold "passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer".

In the emotional post, the band also revealed that their hit track Kryptonite, which earned them a Grammy nomination four years after their debut, was written by Arnold in math class when he was 15 years old.

The band said Arnold "helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners".


Following the heartbreaking announcement, fans and celebrities alike rushed to social media to pay their tributes to Brad Arnold, who revealed his cancer diagnosis last May.

Singer-songwriter Jon Dretto penned in the comment section, "Rest in peace. Brad will forever be in our hearts, in our playlists and spinning on our turntables."

Recalling his kindness, one fan shared, "I will never forget how Brad showed kindness to my young son when we came to a show back in 2017. We were up just beneath the stage and my son was having the best time, air drumming and singing his heart out. I saw Brad smiling and watching him and before I knew it, he was bent down handing a drum stick directly to him. I will cherish that memory forever and so will my son who’s now 16. Rest in heaven, Brad. Your beautiful heart was a gift to this world."

"Thoughts and prayers for everyone. This band was magical for me growing up, I remember buying their cd as a teen thank you for everything," another comment read.

A fourth fan added, "Rest in peace Brad, your music got me through some real dark times thank you for that."

Throughout their career, 3 Doors Down released six albums, most recently Us and the Night in 2016. 

Daniel Stern's legal drama takes unexpected turn
Daniel Stern's legal drama takes unexpected turn
Victoria Beckham marks career new win amid Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's baby buzz
Victoria Beckham marks career new win amid Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's baby buzz
Fred Smith, legendary bassist for Television, Blondie dies at 77
Fred Smith, legendary bassist for Television, Blondie dies at 77
Nicola Peltz's sis reacts as actress, Brooklyn Beckham plan to grow family
Nicola Peltz's sis reacts as actress, Brooklyn Beckham plan to grow family
Lana Del Rey confirms new song 'White Feather Hawk Tail Deer' and album
Lana Del Rey confirms new song 'White Feather Hawk Tail Deer' and album
Central Cee reveals shocking robbery incident after major life change
Central Cee reveals shocking robbery incident after major life change
Bianca Censori reacts to Venice boat controversy days after Ye's apology stunt
Bianca Censori reacts to Venice boat controversy days after Ye's apology stunt
Mariah Carey hit with lip-sync allegations at 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony
Mariah Carey hit with lip-sync allegations at 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony
'Stranger Things' star Caleb McLaughlin reveals Eleven's fate in three words
'Stranger Things' star Caleb McLaughlin reveals Eleven's fate in three words
Chris Hemsworth reveals his dream role for Halle Berry in 'Secret Wars'
Chris Hemsworth reveals his dream role for Halle Berry in 'Secret Wars'
Bad Bunny receives shocking tip from Jay-Z for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Bad Bunny receives shocking tip from Jay-Z for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Neil Young issues emotional statement after cancelling UK, European tour
Neil Young issues emotional statement after cancelling UK, European tour

Popular News

King Charles to host Nigeria's historic UK visit amid Andrew's troubles

King Charles to host Nigeria's historic UK visit amid Andrew's troubles
19 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham marks career new win amid Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's baby buzz

Victoria Beckham marks career new win amid Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's baby buzz
9 hours ago
Nicola Peltz's sis reacts as actress, Brooklyn Beckham plan to grow family

Nicola Peltz's sis reacts as actress, Brooklyn Beckham plan to grow family

11 hours ago