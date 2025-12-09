Royal
  By Riba Shaikh
Meghan Markle dad ready to use Duchess' name for 'real money' after surgery

Thomas Markle underwent a painful leg amputation surgery in Philippines last week

Meghan Markle is bracing up for yet another wave of negative media coverage as dad Thomas Markle is planning a TV tell-all.

Almost a week after Meghan's estranged dad, Thomas Markle made headlines with his leg amputation surgery update, inside sources are claiming that he is eyeing a bombshell interview to make "real money".

The American director of photography - who has not been in contact with the Duchess of Sussex since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, thinks that his photo in a newspaper without a leg will be so "powerful".

An inside source told gossip blogger, Rob Shutter, "Thomas is angling for a payday. He wants a TV deal. He’s already done the print interview and the photo — now he’s shopping the on-air version. He wants real money."

While another claimed that Thomas "keeps saying the picture of him without a leg would be ‘powerful.’ He thinks TV networks will bite. He’s asking around for numbers."

"He knows exactly how this tango works — he’s done it before," the source added.

Another tipster explained that, "Thomas isn’t subtle about any of this. He’s shopping the story."

"He thinks people will pay because of who Meghan is — and because TV pays more than print," they added.

This update comes after Daily Mail reported that Thomas has been moved out of ICU after "painful" surgery - which was held at a private hospital in Philippines on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. 

At the time, Meghan sparked widespread backlash as she kept promoting the holiday special episode of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan - which aired on the same day.

