Jimmy Kimmel’s multi-year contract was set to end next May, but the extension secures his role until May 2027

ABC has signed Jimmy Kimmel to a one-year contract extension, months after his temporary suspension, keeping the late-night host on the network through 2026.

On Tuesday, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show host took to Instagram to share a Bloomberg headline reading, “Jimmy Kimmel Extends Deal With Disney’s ABC for at Least a Year,” joking in the caption, “I am pleased to announce another no-talent year!”

Notably, Kimmel’s multi-year contract was set to end next May, but the extension secures his role until May 2027.

Moments after Kimmel revealed the deal, fans of the late-night host flooded the comments with excitement and showed support to him.

One fan wrote, “Wooooo!!! Congratulations Jimmy and the entire staff at JKL!!!!!!

Another noted, “Big facts! LET IT BE KNOWNN!!!!!! Gettem Jimmy!”

The third mentioned, “That's wonderful news and congratulations. Please continue to make fun of him.”

In September, ABC had suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! over his comments following Charlie Kirk’s assassination, though the suspension was lifted after backlash, and the show returned with improved ratings.

"I didn’t think there was a big problem," Kimmel said during a Bloomberg Screentime event in Los Angeles on October 8, days after his suspension was lifted.

He added, "I just saw it as distortion on the part of some of the right-wing media networks, and I aimed to correct it."

