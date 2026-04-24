Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco split? Shocking truth behind divorce rumors unveiled

For quite some time, Selena Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco, have been making headlines for alleged troubles in their marital life.
Recently, a screenshot went viral online, claiming to be posted by the American songstress on her official Instagram Stories that noted her declaring herself "single," igniting split rumors.
"Just clearing things up... I'm single. No drama, no hidden story, just focusing on myself and my peace for now,” read the update.
To shut down the buzz, The Tab confirmed that the alleged Story circulating on Selena Gomez’s name was fabricated, and there is no sign that the Rare Beauty founder posted or deleted the update.
Moreover, Hindustan Times and Indiatimes shared that the rumor drew attention because it originated from a parody page, Hoops Carve, whose reporting style is much similar to the legitimate entertainment news outlet Pop Crave, making fans believe that the information was authentic.
In conclusion, there is no confirmed report of separation or marital woes between Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez, and the rumors about their split are false.
The couple tied the knot in September 2025 after dating for more than two years, and since then, have been proudly expressing their love for each other through their heartfelt gestures.