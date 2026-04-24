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Offset shares defiant message post-shooting incident

The 'Move On' singer breaks silence after being shot outside Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel

Offset shares defiant message post-shooting incident
Offset shares defiant message post-shooting incident

Offset opened up about his swift return after a shooting incident, insisting he doesn’t want sympathy and telling fans, “Don’t feel sorry for me.”

The Move On singer spoke on the Creators Inc. Podcast just days after being shot outside Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on April 6, saying he felt “blessed” to still be able to move, despite recovering from non-life-threatening injuries while on an IV drip.

On the podcast, Offset revealed he was shot in the hip and, responding to praise for his quick return, said “people get shot every day.”

“You got to keep pushing. Like Energizer Bunny, man. Keep this s**t pushing,” the hip hop star - born Kiari Cephus - said.

Offset added, “The show don't ever stop at the end of the day. I was blessed enough to be able to still move. So, I'm still moving.”

Offset shares defiant message post-shooting incident

“The grind don't stop bro. I don't want nobody feel sorry for me or no s**t like that,” he added.

Offset mentioned, “Like I'm blessed. I can keep pushing. So why would I just sit down? I got to keep pushing. I got to keep going.”

Upon asking about any intimate injury occurred, he said he was only hit in the hip.

Offset also shared he has been working on a new album in Los Angeles.

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