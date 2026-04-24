Ana de Armas lands first major role in psychological thriller since Tom Cruise split

Ana de Armas recently landed a first major role in a psychological thriller movie.
The 37-year-old actress will soon star in a movie titled, Sweat, in which the Knives Out, Blonde star plays a role of Emma Kent, an ambitious fitness influencer.
The plot focuses on her life navigating obsession, however, her perfectly curated world crumbles when an encounter with her idol, social media superstar Kat Highbrook, goes dangerously wrong.
Directed by J Blakeson, the psychological thriller is an English-language remake of Magnus von Horn's 2020 Polish movie of the same name.
It’s worth mentioning here that this is Eden actress’ first project since her alleged split from Tom Cruise.
The two, who are set to star in the upcoming sci-fi horror thriller Deeper, were surrounded by speculation of dating, with reports of them spending time together and appearing close in Vermont.
The duo, who reportedly started dating in January last year, were said to be no longer seeing each other romantically by mid-October 2025.
Moreover, some sources shared that they were only ever "just friends" and collaborators. However, Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise never publicly confirmed they were dating.
On professional front, their movie Deeper, directed by Doug Liman, does not currently has a confirmed release date.