Meghan Markle has been branded "villain of the year" in a shocking move by a luxury LA boutique!
The Duchess of Sussex's new title, along with "Montecito dive" came as she uses all her resources to contact her estranged father, who had his left leg amputated last Wednesday to remove a blood clot.
A source previously shared that Meghan had personally called several hospitals in an effort to locate her father, without much success.
The brutal attack featured at high-end department store Kitson, who have exhibited their 'Holiday hypocrites window display' each year since 2020.
Meghan was featured alongside other "villains", including Katy Perry, California governor Gavin Newsom, and George Clooney, as a cardboard cut-out of the Duchess depicted her in a Santa hat surrounded by clips of negative headlines.
Besides that, a source close to Meghan told The Times, that Meghan was hoping to send a handwritten note delivered to her father.
"There's been progress, but she hasn't made contact [yet]... It's hoped and expected that there will be some form of communication in the next 24 hours," they said.
Moreover, the scathing attack is not the first time the store, located an hour away from where Meghan and Prince Harry live in Montecito, has taken aim at her.
After Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and relocated to America, the retailer started offering up "Team Harry & Meghan" and "Team William & Kate" t-shirts.
Since her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex has had no contact with her father, with whom she lived from the age of 11 to 18.