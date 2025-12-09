Prince William has returned to his Royal duties after hectic Christmas carol services hosted by his life partner, Kate Middleton.
The Prince of Wales has visited Centrepoint's new London headquarters to celebrate twenty years as the youth homelessness charity's Patron.
On Tuesday, December 9, the future king worked alongside staff members and young people who have benefited from Centrepoint.
The next heir to the British throne has also honored the organization's history and its goal of eliminating homelessness among young people.
This Royal representation has marked William’s longest charitable commitments, which he reportedly inherited from his late mother, and then Princess of Wales, who initially took the role in 1992.
He received an MBE in the King's New Year's Honors in 2024, recognized for his efforts in opening up artistic opportunities to young people.
His Royal Highness has returned to his charitable duties after he attended the star-studded Christmas carol service last week.
On December 6, Catherine hosted several Hollywood A-listers, who performed at the Royal celebrations.
The future queen has been organizing the annual Christmas event since 2021, alongside her battle with an undisclosed form of cancer.