King Charles, Claudia Winkleman share laugh during special Windsor Ceremony

The British broadcaster and writer was honoured by King Charles in a special Windsor Castle ceremony

Claudia Winkleman could not stop smiling and beaming as King Charles presented her with an MBE during a heartwarming ceremony at Windsor Castle.

For the Tuesday, December 9 outing, the Strictly Dancing presenter was donned in a white suit and headband while receiving the honour for her services to broadcasting.

When the King's Birthday Honours list was revealed in June, Winkleman declared her plans to bring her mother along to the ceremony.

"I will buy a hat and am taking my mum," she said at the time. She added, "I am ridiculously lucky."

Winkleman has been involved with the dance competition since the programme launched in 2004, initially presenting the BBC2 companion show It Takes Two.

Her co-host Tess Daly had been awarded the same honour just weeks earlier.

As reported by GB News, the Royal Family are huge fans of the BBC dance programme, with Queen Camilla having described herself as "one of Strictly's greatest fans" and telling professional dancer Johannes Radebe "We all watch it."

Beyond their television careers, both presenters are committed to charitable causes, with Claudia Winkleman serving as patron of Child Bereavement UK and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity.

