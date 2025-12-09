Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
Royal

Prince William beams as he cuts giant cake for key celebration

The Prince of Wales honours his mom, Princess Diana, legacy as he marked a major milestone in London

  • By Hania Jamil
Prince William beams as he cuts giant cake for key celebration
Prince William beams as he cuts giant cake for key celebration

Prince William could not be less proud as he marked the 20th anniversary of his time as Patron of Centrepoint.

On Tuesday, December 9, the homelessness charity, which was supported by the late Princess Diana, welcomed William to tour their new offices in London to honour the occasion.

The official Instagram of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared some highlights from the event, with the first snap being of William smiling as he cuts a giant purple cake.

He also joined staff and young people who have supported the charity over the years in conversation before creating a new "Wall of Hope" mural with the team, which has been co-designed by artist Lanré Olagoke MBE.

The caption of the social media post noted, "Inspired by everything this charity is driving forward. From building the first Independent Living homes, with hundreds more in progress, to pushing for changes that will open doors for thousands of young people."

It added, "Today's visit is a reminder of real progress, and the determination to make lasting change for young people."

Working to end homelessness has been an important cause for William for several years and, in 2023, he launched his own initiative, Homewards, which aims to prove that it is possible to end homelessness, making it "rare, brief, and unrepeated".

