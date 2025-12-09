King Charles has recognised Claudia Winkleman’s contributions during a prestigious event at Windsor Castle.
The 53-year-old television presenter received MBE from His Majesty himself on Tuesday, December 9, in the King’s birthday honours for her effortless efforts to broadcast the show exclusively on a Royal occasion.
Notably, the British Royal Family turned to its official Instagram account to share the heartfelt video of Claudia, who was seen beaming with joy as she showed off the medal received by the King.
"Congratulations to the ever faithful @ClaudiaWinkle for receiving an MBE for Services to Broadcasting," Buckingham Palace stated in the caption.
For the event, the critically acclaimed television star sported an elegant ivory suit, which was complemented by a matching headband and a contrasting black shirt.
During the memorable ceremony, she was accompanied at the Royal residence by her mother, the distinguished author and journalist, Eve Pollard.
The honour comes shortly after Winkleman and Daly announced their departure from the BBC’s flagship dancing competition.
This update comes ahead of King Charles’ annual speech, which he will deliver on December 25, 2025.