Prince William has paid a touching nod to the deceased zoologist, Lain Douglas-Hamilton, who died at the age of 83.
On Tuesday, December 9, the Prince of Wales took to his Instagram account to release a somber statement over the tragic death of the Scottish philanthropist.
The future king began his message with immense sadness as he penned, "I am so sad to hear of the passing of Lain Douglas-Hamilton, a man who dedicated his life to conservation, and whose life’s work leaves a lasting impact on our appreciation for, and understanding of, elephants."
"The memories of spending time in Africa with him will remain with me forever," the father-of-three continued, expressing his sorrow.
He concluded his tribute with the condolences as he said, "My thoughts go out to Lain’s family, especially his wife Oria and children Saba and Dudu. W."
According to The Sun, the late zoologist played a crucial role in exposing the ivory poaching crisis and documented the destruction of over half of Africa’s elephants in a single decade.
This homage marked Prince William’s long-standing and profound passion for wildlife conservation, an interest inspired by his late mother, Princess Diana, and her father, King Charles III.