Princess Sophie has been hit with controversy after the Swedish Royal family confirmed that she met Jeffrey Epstein multiple times.
On December 9, Swedish outlet Dagens Nyheter released emails between Epstein and financier Barbro Ehnbom, a mentor to Sofia who attended her 2015 wedding to Prince Carl Philip.
As per a translation, Ehnbom reportedly wrote in a December 2005 email featuring a photo, "This is Sofia, an aspiring actress who just arrived in New York. She's the girl I told you about before I left, who I thought you might like to meet. Maybe we can visit before you go on holiday?"
Epstein reportedly said, "I'm in the Caribbean. Does she want to come for a couple of days? I'll send a ticket."
The Swedish Royal Court confirmed to the outlet that Princess Sofia "has been introduced to the person in question on a few occasions around 2005," before Epstein was convicted of offering prostitution and sex trafficking charges in 2018 and 2019 respectively..
The court revealed that Sofia rejected an invitation to join Epstein in the Caribbean, where he allegedly carried out sexual assaults against several girls and women.
"The princess has not had any contact with the person in question for 20 years," the court told Dagens Nyheter.
The outlet also published a 2006 email from Epstein's assistant to Ehnbom, "Jeffrey wonders what really happened with Camilla. Did you tell her she has a ticket to New York anytime she wants?"
Ehnbom replied, "I think he means Sofia, the little beautiful dark-haired girl who had her friend Camilla with her," adding that Epstein offered both women spots at an acting school, but there were issues with their visas.
Before become the member of Swedish royal family, Sofia Hellqvist garnered attention as a model, including a provocative Slitz shoot and a stint on *Paradise Hotel*.
In 2010, the Swedish Royal Court confirmed her relationship with Prince Carl Philip which sparked online harassment at that time.