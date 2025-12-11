Princess Anne sparked fresh royal buzz this week after unveiling a new Christmas card that noticeably omits her royal title.
On Tuesday, the Princess Royal’s festive greetings for 2025 were unveiled after the Governor of Queensland's office shared the card on social media.
Princess Anne and Sir Timothy took a low-key route, leaving off formal titles and signing the card with only their first names.
The chosen interior image depicts the couple on a horse-drawn carriage during their visit to Sark in the Channel Islands this past May.
The straightforward "Anne and Tim" signature aligns with a trend seen among senior Royal Family members.
The printed message inside the white card delivered sweet wishes for "a Happy and Peaceful Christmas and New Year," complemented by the handwritten addition from the royal couple.
It is labeled with a minimal caption reading “Sark 2025,” showing its location and date.
On the front flap, her personal royal monogram shows a coronet positioned above the letter “A,” printed in blue ink.
The 75-year-old Princess Royal and 70-year-old Sir Tim were pictured on a carriage ride through the Crown dependency between Guernsey and Jersey.
Notbalt, the card was sent to Government House in Queensland following their Australian tour last month celebrating the centenary of the Royal Australian Corps of Signals, where Anne serves as Colonel-in-Chief.