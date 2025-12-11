Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
King Willem, Queen Máxima to host Finland Presidential Couple for State Visit

The Netherlands is set to strengthen its ties with Finland through the upcoming events.

On Thursday, December 11, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a joint Instagram post with the Royal Family, reporting that King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima are set to welcome Finland’s President Alexander Stubb and First Lady Suzanne Innes-Stubb today for their State Visit.

“Today, the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, is paying a state visit to the Netherlands. He is accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Innes-Stubb,” the noted.

The ministry further shared, “Finland and the Netherlands work together within international partnerships such as the European Union, the United Nations, and NATO. The Netherlands and Finland strive for a strong and resilient economy through a resilient energy sector and a robust defense industry.”

In a series of images shared in the post, the Foreign Ministry noted that Finland is an international leader in resilience, energy security, and defense, which presents opportunities for Dutch companies and knowledge institutions.

“Our countries are committed to a green energy transition and digitalization, with expertise in hydrogen, batteries, wind energy and innovation,” they added.

The officials also shared that Finland has been the happiest country in the world for years.

Concluding the post, the ministry stated that the mutual vision of the Netherlands and Finland is to build a safe, sustainable and free future.

