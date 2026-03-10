Royal family marks Prince Edward birthday with sweet childhood photo

The British royal family marked the birthday of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh by sharing a sweet childhood photo of the royal.
Delighting the royal fans with a nostalgic glimpse into his early years, the Royal collection trust shared a post featuring Prince Edward, King Charles, and Princess Anne.
The royal family penned the caption, “Happy birthday to The Duke of Edinburgh, born on this day in 1964. Prince Edward plays with his big brother and sister in this photo from 1969.”
King Charles III and Queen Camilla also shared a public message for the Duke of Edinburgh as he marked his birthday.
Sharing a snap of Prince Edward, the Royal family dropped the tribute on social media, sharing, "Happy Birthday to The Duke of Edinburgh!"
Notably, the Duke of Edinburgh is currently in Italy with his wife Duchess Sophie for the Paralympics as he is patron of the British Paralympic Association.
Notably, the royal family birthday wish came just days after senior members of the monarchy gathered at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla led the Royal Family contingent, which included the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne, Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and a surprise appearance from Prince Albert II of Monaco.
Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie were both absent to attend the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games.