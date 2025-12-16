Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
'Pakistan Idol' makes huge comeback with stronger musical vision

Pakistan Idol is set to make a huge return with a powerful motive to revive the country's music grassroots. 

The popular reality television programme's director, Nadeem J, described the show as a "miracle machine."

"The set you see now is actually 20 per cent smaller than planned. Otherwise, it was an even bigger set and even grander. So big that it started bending," the co-producer and visual architect told the media outlets. 

Producer, Badar Ikram, highlighted the broader vision, creating a sustainable ecosystem for Pakistan’s music industry, inspiring young artists and building communal pride.

According to multiple reports, Pakistan Idol also denied the allegations made by the former contestant, whose identity remains unknown.  

The creators of the show have chosen to make public statements that are false, misleading, and defamatory.

These statements are an unjustified attempt to cast aspersions on the professionalism of the production team.

However, now with its massive return, the show will see the contestants performing over 250 songs per season, all recorded live without lip-syncing, a commitment to authenticity in a digital age dominated by auto-tune.

Despite these allegations and challenges, Pakistan Idol continues to remain committed to promoting new talents and providing a fair, transparent, respectful, and opportunity-driven platform for all contestants.  

