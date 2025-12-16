Usman Mukhtar makes bold confession on romantic scenes in ‘Pamaal’

Trending
'Pamaal' director Khizer Idrees addressed multiple aspects of the show, including its romantic storyline

Usman Mukhtar refused to perform romantic scenes in Pamaal, opening up about the personal and professional reasons behind his decision.

Speaking to Fuchsia Magazine, Khizer Idrees, the creative mind behind Pamaal, addressed multiple aspects of the show, including its romantic storyline.

During the interview, he shared behind-the-scenes insights on the challenges of shooting romantic scenes, highlighting the Sabaat star’s early hesitation to participate.

“There were a few romantic scenes in the drama that Usman refused to do, saying, ‘I can’t do it, it will be difficult for me to perform such scenes, please change it,’” Khizer Idrees shared.

He added, “After that, we pushed him to perform those scenes, and he did them well. However, whenever such scenes came up, he felt reluctant. Usman Mukhtar used to say, ‘I salute those actors who do romance on screen; it is difficult.’”

Elsewhere in the discussion, the director also discussed improvising scenes for emotional impact, especially the hospital scene, adjusting it during filming to better capture the characters’ separation and conflict.

Notably, in Episode 12 of Pamaal, Usman Mukhtar and Saba Qamar’s bold romantic scenes drew public backlash, with many fans saying the intimacy between Malika and Raza was uncomfortable for a family setting.

