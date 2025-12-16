Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ adds Vidya Balan, plans for August 2026 release

Trending
  By Javeria Ahmed
Vidya Balan is set to join the cast of Jailer 2 alongside Rajinikanth, with makers reportedly targeting an Independence Day 2026 release.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the Hamari Adhuri Kahani starlet has teamed up with Rajinikanth for a key role in 2023 blockbuster sequel, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures.

The sources mentioned that Balan was approached with the script and was immediately drawn to both the story and the depth of her character.

According to the source, the actor was impressed by the intricacy of the role, central to a key plot twist.

The character, strong and multi-dimensional, is set to bring emotional weight and narrative richness to the sequel, marking her comeback to a major commercial film.

It is reported that Balan’s addition will elevate Jailer 2 as it is expanding its storytelling beyond spectacle.

Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, facing higher stakes and intense conflicts, with Nelson Dilipkumar directing the sequel to build on the original’s success.

On the release front, reports suggest that the makers are eyeing August 14, 2026, for the theatrical release of Jailer 2.

Although the final release date is yet to be confirmed, the plan is to launch the sequel as a major festival event with Pan-India appeal.

