Varun Dhawan gushes over working with Sunny Deol in 'Border 2'

Varun Dhawan is no different than anyone else when it comes to being in the presence of his childhood star!
On Tuesday, December 16, at Border 2's teaser launch, Varun said working with Sunny Deol was one of the biggest honours of his career.
The Student of the Year actor said despite being in the industry for years, he is nervous about the war drama, which is inspired by the real-life events.
Calling Sunny his childhood hero, Varun expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with the veteran actor.
"The biggest thing for me was that I was working with Sunny Deol," the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor said.
Sharing the work ethics of the Jatt star, Varun recalled how Sunny would often arrive on set and quietly observe the shoot, despite being a megastar.
Recounting his first scene with Sunny Deol, Varun described it as a surreal moment, noting, "When he called out my character's name, 'Hoshiar', I was completely awestruck," he said.
Varun added that he immediately went back to director Anurag Singh and told him, "Yeh toh ekdum Sunny Deol jaisa kar rahe hain [He is doing it exactly like Sunny Deol]."
Talking about portraying an army officer for the first time, Varun said playing Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC, a Param Vir Chakra awardee, is a moment of immense pride for him.
Directed and written by Anurag Singh, the epic war drama is a sequel to J.P. Dutta's 1997 Border, and the film will hit theatres on January 23, 2026.