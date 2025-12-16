Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Trending

Saif Ali Khan reveals big fear after honest confession about Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012

  • By Fatima Hassan
Saif Ali Khan reveals big fear after honest confession about Kareena Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan reveals big fear after honest confession about Kareena Kapoor 

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has recalled a painful robbery attempt after making a "fierce" confession about his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

In a candid conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor, who was stabbed multiple times by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his residence earlier this year, revealed his biggest fear after the incident.

At the time, Saif suffered his painful injuries, but one thing that left him concerned was his fear of being bedridden and paralysed, which still haunts him.

"I feel incredibly lucky and blessed to have gotten away with it the way I did, because it was very close. There was a nick to my spinal cord, and that could have led to paralysis, because I had lost feeling in my leg for a while," the Race star admitted.

He continued, "And that concept of being bedridden forever, or being paralysed, is frightening, and still frightens me. So I don’t know if that means I’ve changed, but I’m appreciative that I am healthy, and that keeps me grateful."

These remarks by Saif Ali Khan came shortly after he confessed that it was not easy to see his life partner, Kareena Kapoor Khan, acting with other male actors during the initial days of their relationship.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's robbery controversy: 

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who tied the knot in 2012, suffered a shocking incident at their home when an unidentified man entered the couple’s home with the intention of burglary at 2:30 am. 

Sunny Deol opens up about his role as soldier in 'Border 2'

Sunny Deol opens up about his role as soldier in 'Border 2'
Maya Ali shares excitement for 'Mera Lyari' ahead of release announcement

Maya Ali shares excitement for 'Mera Lyari' ahead of release announcement
Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ adds Vidya Balan, plans for August 2026 release

Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ adds Vidya Balan, plans for August 2026 release
Dananeer offers glimpse into her debut film 'Mera Layari' character

Dananeer offers glimpse into her debut film 'Mera Layari' character
Usman Mukhtar makes bold confession on romantic scenes in ‘Pamaal’

Usman Mukhtar makes bold confession on romantic scenes in ‘Pamaal’
Hasan Raheem concludes Dil Kay Parday tour with heartwarming message

Hasan Raheem concludes Dil Kay Parday tour with heartwarming message
Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's horror film 'Thamma' hits OTT

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's horror film 'Thamma' hits OTT
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Richa Chadha hails ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ big win

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Richa Chadha hails ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ big win
Shraddha Kapoor hypes up Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’

Shraddha Kapoor hypes up Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’
Saif Ali Khan confesses early jealousy in relationship with Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan confesses early jealousy in relationship with Kareena Kapoor
'Pakistan Idol' makes huge comeback with stronger musical vision

'Pakistan Idol' makes huge comeback with stronger musical vision

'12th Fail' star Vikrant Massey win big during 2025 Filmfare OTT Awards

'12th Fail' star Vikrant Massey win big during 2025 Filmfare OTT Awards

Popular News

Liverpool parade attacker Paul Doyle jailed for more than 21 years

Liverpool parade attacker Paul Doyle jailed for more than 21 years

3 minutes ago
COVID shots reduce chances of preterm delivery, study

COVID shots reduce chances of preterm delivery, study

40 minutes ago
King Charles' adventurous spirit highlighted half a century later in new doc

King Charles' adventurous spirit highlighted half a century later in new doc

49 minutes ago