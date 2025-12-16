Saif Ali Khan reveals big fear after honest confession about Kareena Kapoor 

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has recalled a painful robbery attempt after making a "fierce" confession about his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan.
In a candid conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor, who was stabbed multiple times by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his residence earlier this year, revealed his biggest fear after the incident.
At the time, Saif suffered his painful injuries, but one thing that left him concerned was his fear of being bedridden and paralysed, which still haunts him.
"I feel incredibly lucky and blessed to have gotten away with it the way I did, because it was very close. There was a nick to my spinal cord, and that could have led to paralysis, because I had lost feeling in my leg for a while," the Race star admitted.
He continued, "And that concept of being bedridden forever, or being paralysed, is frightening, and still frightens me. So I don’t know if that means I’ve changed, but I’m appreciative that I am healthy, and that keeps me grateful."
These remarks by Saif Ali Khan came shortly after he confessed that it was not easy to see his life partner, Kareena Kapoor Khan, acting with other male actors during the initial days of their relationship.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's robbery controversy:
For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who tied the knot in 2012, suffered a shocking incident at their home when an unidentified man entered the couple’s home with the intention of burglary at 2:30 am.