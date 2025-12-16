Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's horror film 'Thamma' hits OTT

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's horror comedy film, Thamma, has finally been released on OTT platform.
On Tuesday, Prime Video, announced December 16 as the global streaming premiere date for the most-awaited movie.
The recently released film follows Alok (Ayushmann), humanity’s last hope, and Tadaka (Rashmika), a mystical being navigating a realm consumed by darkness.
As per HT, Ayushmann shared exciting details about Thamma, noting, “Thamma is unlike any other supernatural or horror movie, perfectly combining supernatural and horror elements with humour, romance, drama, and a heartfelt love story—something you don’t often see.”
He added, “That’s what excited me the most about doing it. I hunt for freshness and newness in cinema and storytelling, and I loved the script when I heard it. After all the love we’ve received, I’m glad that this unique film is now coming to Prime Video, where it can entertain not just audiences in India but viewers around the world who enjoy unconventional narratives.”
Apart from Ayushmann, Rashmika, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Faisal Malik, with special cameo by Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora.
The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial is written by Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, and Suresh Mathew.