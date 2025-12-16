Hasan Raheem concludes Dil Kay Parday tour with heartwarming message

Hasan Raheem has shared a sweet note as he concluded mega-successful Dil Kay Parday tour.
On Monday, December 15, the pop icon took to Instagram and shared exclusive pictures from his tour and shared a delightful news.
The Aisay Kaisay hitmaker noted, “DKP ka bohat sara mawaad. Aik khoobsurat tour apney ikhtetaam ko pohancha. Ap logon nay Dil kay parday aisay kholay kay hamey sharam agayi.”
Hasan also appreciated his crew and DKP team, “Thankyou to the best team in the world, these guys made sure everyone had a time of their lives. Ap log heeray ho, thank-you for making my dreams come true.”
While concluding the note, the Pakistani singer announced global tour, writing, “Isy khushi main DKP global tour announcing soon.”
Hasan kicked off DKP tour kicked off in late 2025, following the album's release in October 2025.
In one of his previous social media posts, the musician got candid about the process of composing the hit album.
He shared, “I started writing this project on my bed ridden days and it's been magical ever since. Thank you to my family specially my mother for taking care of me and keeping me stable. Have a bunch of videos which i took while i was making the tracks for my beloved DKP.”
To note, Hasan has not revealed the exact date of DKP global tour.