Sunny Deol opens up about his role as soldier in 'Border 2'

  By Fatima Nadeem
Sunny Deol made his first public appearance at the teaser launch 'Border 2' since his father Dharmendra's death

Sunny Deol is gearing up to reprise his iconic soldier role in the much-anticipated sequel Border 2.

He made his first public appearance for the film at its teaser launch in Mumbai since his father Dharmendra's death.

The sequel aims to capture the spirit of the original 1997 hit film Border which starred Deol alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film will feature returning cast members alongside new faces.

The Gadar actor, visibly emotional, said that stepping back into the uniform brings a unique thrill and allow him to relive the intense emotions of a soldier once again.

Expressing his emotions, Deol added, "Whenever you wear the uniform there’s an excitement that you feel and you feel you are also a soldier. We don’t train like soldiers but we carry the same emotions inside us."

While talking about today's generation, the Ghayal actor said that today's youth are just as patriotic as previous generations.

He compares the country to a "mother" and said young people will protect it with the same dedication as their fathers and grandfathers, no matter what generation they belong to.

Starring a stellar lineup including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh, the movie is set to hit the big-screen on January 23, 2026.

