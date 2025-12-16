Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Maya Ali shares excitement for 'Mera Lyari' ahead of release announcement

  • By Hania Jamil
Maya Ali can't wait for Dananeer Mobeen's big screen debut!

The Mann Mayal actress turned to her Instagram story on Monday, December 15, to share the official poster of Mera Lyari, a Sindh government project, which is being treated as a befitting response to Dhurandhar.

In her social media post, Maya penned, "The original Lyari is finally coming to the big screens!" Excited to see the positivity, beauty and incredible talent that belongs to this area."

She added, "Best of luck to the entire team and to the gorgeous girl on her big screen debut!"

Picture credit: Maya Ali/ Instagram
The Bollywood film has been heavily criticised for its negative portrayal of Pakistan's neighbourhood, Lyari, and a senior minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, called Dhurandhar a conspiracy against Pakistan.

While announcing the release of the most-awaited movie, he wrote on X, "Lyari is not violence it is culture, peace, talent, and resilience. Next month 'Mera Lyari' will release, showing the true face of Lyari: peace, prosperity, and pride.”

Mera Lyari will star Ayesha Omar, Dananeer Mobeen, Sammiya Mumtaz and Nayyar Ejaz in the main lead roles.

The official release date for the Pakistani film has not been announced yet.

