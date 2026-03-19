Royal Family bids gracious farewell to Nigeria's President, First Lady

King Charles and Queen Camilla have brought a high-profile State Visit to a warm closure.
On Thursday morning, March 19, the King and Queen of the U.K. bid a gracious farewell to Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu as they concluded their two-day State Visit to Britain.
Taking to the Royal Family's official Instagram Stories, Buckingham Palace shared glimpses from the farewell by posting a two-photo collage.
"This morning, at Windsor Castle, The King and Queen bid farewell to President Tinubu and Mrs Tinubu of Nigeria," captioned the palace.
In the photos, Their Majesties can be seen delightfully sending off the Nigerian leaders after hosting them at their royal residence a day earlier.
During the historic State Visit, which marked Nigerian President's first formal trip to the U.K. in 37 years, King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with Prince William and Princess Kate, gave the foreign leaders a special ceremonial welcome.
On their first day of the State Visit on Wednesday, March 18, Mr. and Mrs. Tinubu were given a Carriage Procession through Windsor town, a Guard of Honour in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, and a State Banquet held in their honour.
The President also laid a Wreath of Flowers on the Tomb of Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Chapel.