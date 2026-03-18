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  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Buckingham Palace issues update as King Charles welcomes key guest

Royal Family shares lesser-known facts as King Charles hosts renowned figures

  • By Riba Shaikh
Buckingham Palace issues update as King Charles welcomes key guest
Buckingham Palace issues update as King Charles welcomes key guest 

King Charles' office has revealed rare facts about Nigeria's relationship with the Royal Family as His Majesty welcomes the Nigerian president and his wife at the Windsor Castle.

On Wednesday, March 18, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared a meaningful post highlighting past state visits of Nigerian heads, King's visit to Nigeria and more.

The second slide in the carousel featured a photo of King's late mother with the Nigerian president,clicked during a carriage procession through the Windsor Castle.

"This will mark Nigeria's first State Visit to the UK in 37 years. Previous Nigerian State Visits occurred in 1973, 1981, and 1989, during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II," read the caption on the slide.

Next up was a photo of Charles, featuring his past visits as Prince of Wales on four occasions: in 1990, 1999, 2006 and 2018.

In his last visit, "The Queen, then The Duchess of Cornwall, joined His Majesty."

Second last slide in the series gave breakdown of the day which includes, "A Carriage Procession through Windsor town, a Guard of Honour in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, and a State Banquet held in The President and First Lady's honour."

"The President will lay a Wreath of Flowers on the Tomb of Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Chapel," it added.

This post came just hours before King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed the Nigerian President Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu for UK's state visit.

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