Prince William, Kate join Charles, Camilla to welcome Nigerian President, First Lady

Prince William and Princess Kate are all set to join King Charles and Queen Camilla to welcome foreign leaders.
Taking to their joint Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 18, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an update on their latest engagement, noting that they will join Their Majesties to welcome Nigeria's President and First Lady at Windsor Castle for their historic State Visit to the U.K.
Sharing a photo of the royal castle on their story, Kate and William penned a text that read, "TODAY. Welcoming the President and First Lady of Nigeria on their State Visit to Windsor Castle."
Notably, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu's two-day official trip marks Nigeria's first State Visit to the U.K. in 37 years.
Hours before welcoming the President and his wife, Buckingham Palace shared a special post revealing key elements from the major visit.
Noting about the engagements, the palace shared, "A Carriage Procession through Windsor town, a Guard of Honour in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, and a State Banquet held in The President and First Lady's honour."
"The President will lay a Wreath of Flowers on the Tomb of Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Chapel," it added.
For the unversed, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu's State Visit kicks off today, March 18, and will conclude tomorrow, March 19, 2026.