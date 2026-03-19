King Charles gives clear ultimatum to Prince William before Harry heads UK

King Charles has finally decided to step in to resolve a longstanding issue as it is crucial for the "survival of monarchy".
As Prince Harry gears to make a visit to the UK this summer, with wife Meghan Markle, Charles is reportedly pinning pressure on Prince William to end rift with his younger brother.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who left the UK in 2020 and moved to the US severed their ties with the Royal Family by publicly making shocking claims against them on various occasions.
Now, that the couple is set to make a joint trip to the UK for the countdown ceremony of Harry's upcoming sporting event, The Invictus Games 2027, the monarch has asked William to burry the hatchet and reunite with the Sussexes.
"Charles is absolutely fed up with the feud between William and Harry dragging on and on," an insider told an outlet.
They continued, "He was counting on time healing things between them but he’s done with that strategy."
"He says he can no longer afford to stand back; he feels it’s crucial to the survival of the monarchy that William and Harry are seen to make peace," they added.
Referring to the aftermath of Andrew Mountbatten's controversies surrounding his links with Jeffrey Epstein, the source explained, "Between Andrew’s scandal and Charles’ health battle, they’re on shaky ground."
"Charles understands William still feels deeply betrayed, but he says now is the time to put politics above feelings, it's what a good ruler needs to be able to do," added the insider.
"The feeling is that they need to show unity right now, and Charles is pressuring William to step in line and prove he can be a leader," they noted.