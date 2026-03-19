King Charles shares special update after hosting State Banquet for key guests

King Charles III offered a notable update following a high-profile meeting with an important guest.
The British Monarch took to his social media account to share a key update after King and Queen Camilla hosted a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, in honour of The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu.
Sharing the exclusive glimpse from state banquet, the monarch noted, “This evening, The King and Queen hosted a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, in honour of The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu.”
During Chalres’ speech at the magnificent event, The monarch praised UK–Nigeria ties and the country’s religious diversity.
The banquet—marking Nigeria’s first state visit to the UK in 40 years—also saw him highlight its timing during Ramadan.
Addressing President Tinubu directly, the King stated: "We are most grateful to you for travelling during this holy month, which, I acknowledge, is no small sacrifice, and so it is my particular pleasure to wish you, Mr President, peace, blessings, and an abundance of joy. Ramadan Mubarak!"
Notably, Princess Kate dazzled in a green gown by Andrew Gn as she took centre stage at State Banquet along with William arrived at Windsor Castle wearing the striking design, paired with the historic Lover’s Knot Tiara.