Prince William leads 'homelessness' drive after hosting key event at Windsor  

Prince William is back on his royal engagements after hosting the Nigerian President and First Lady at Windsor Castle.
On Thursday, March 19, Kensington Palace shared an update on the Prince of Wales new initiative to run the campaign to end homelessness.
A day after hosting Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, at the royal estate alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, the future King joined the international delegates as part of a campaign to end homelessness.
"Joining international delegates to showcase Homewards’ pioneering approach to preventing youth homelessness in Bournemouth," Prince William’s office shared.
Today, William arrived for a visit to see Homewards’ groundbreaking youth homelessness work at Bournemouth Pier in Dorset.
For those unaware, the next heir to the British throne has launched his Homewards project in 2023, following in the footsteps of his late mom, Princess Diana, aiming to develop a blueprint for eradicating homelessness in all its forms, "making it rare, brief and unrepeated."
However, today His Royal Highness was joined by representatives from Australia, Canada, Belgium, the Netherlands and Finland, who travelled to the UK to visit the BCP operation.
This appearance of Prince William came just a day after he hosted the Nigerian President and First Lady at Windsor Castle for the historical state visit.
During the prestigious ceremony, the father of three was accomapnied by his wife, Kate Middleton, who honoured the royal guests alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla.