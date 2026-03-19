News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Chuck Norris rushed to hospital in Hawaii after sudden medical emergency

'The Delta Force' star celebrated his 86th birthday a week ago

  • By Fatima Hassan
Chuck Norris rushed to hospital in Hawaii after sudden medical emergency
Chuck Norris rushed to hospital in Hawaii after sudden medical emergency 

Chuck Norris, known for his iconic roles in Walker, Texas Ranger, has been admitted to a hospital in Hawaii after a sudden medical emergency.

On Thursday, March 19, TMZ reported that days after celebrating his 86th birthday, the veteran actor halted his training on Kauai Island when he complained about his health.

According to a close pal of Norris, he is currently stable and was cracking jokes when he last spoke to the actor.

However, the nature of his health scare remains unknown.

This medical emergency came a few days after Norris marked his birthday earlier this month. He also shared a video of himself sparring.

"I don’t age. I level up, I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young," he wrote in his last Instagram post, which he posted a week ago.

He continued, "I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know."

For those unaware, Chuck Norris garnered popularity with his big-screen debut in 1969’s iconic film, The Wrecking Crew.  

The popular actor also shared a big screen with Bruce Lee in 1972’s The Way of the Dragon.  

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