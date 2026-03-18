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  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strongly react to Netflix’s Oprah interview claim

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex respond to claim that Netflix wasn't aware of couple's Oprah Winfrey interview

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strongly react to Netflix’s Oprah interview claim
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strongly react to Netflix’s Oprah interview claim

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken their silence on Netflix's new claim about their infamous Oprah Winfrey interview.

In Variety's new report, published on March 17, a well-placed Netflix source has asserted that the streaming giant - which signed a deal with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2020, was annoyed with couple's "lack of communication" regarding their bomshell sit down with Oprah.

Per the insider, Netflix was caught off guard with Harry and Meghan's bombshell tell-all, which came out in May 2021, during the production of their six-part series with the streamimg juggernaut.

The source claim that the streamer was only informed shortly before the interview aired, which included details of couple's life in the Royal Family, similar to what their Netflix series later showcased.

However, a spokesperson on behalf of the duke and duchess has debunked the claim that Netflix was unaware of the Oprah interview, dubbing it, "categorically false".

Regarding the deal, the representative added that "Netflix and Archewell had legal counsel involved to oversee the evolution of the deal, as is common practice for any deal changes in Hollywood."

The spokesperson further highlighted that there was open communication with Netflix months in advance and aware of Prince Harry’s plans to pursue a separate book and Meghan's podcast deal.

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