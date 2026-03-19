Meghan Markle drops exciting BTS with ‘mama’s little helper’ Lilibet after Netflix bombshell

Meghan Markle had a delightful day, thanks to her "little helper."
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, March 18, the Duchess of Sussex shared a three-slide post, warming fans hearts with adorable photos and a clip.
The carousel opened with an adorable video featuring the As Ever founder setting up a table with beautiful white flowers while her children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - were playing behind the camera.
At the end of the seconds-long clip, Lilibet can be seen coming to her mommy, asking for permission, to which the Duchess replies, "Yes I think you can. Let's go."
The gallery also included two photos, showing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's little girl helping her mom in decorating the table.
"Mama's little helpers," captioned the American former actress, adding, "BTS of our shoot for @aseverofficial at our home."
Meghan Markle's cheerful post comes a day after insiders close to Netflix and the Duchess of Sussex dropped bombshell about their partnership and the reason behind their recent fallout.
Speaking to Variety, the source claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pattern of "repackaging" their personal drama with the British Royal Family had "exhausted" the video streaming giant.
"The Sussexes' perceived pattern of selling repackaged versions of the same story about their exit from royal life has exhausted Netflix," revealed the insider.
They continued, "Their partnership may continue to taper off, and with it will Meghan and Harry's remaining showbusiness lifeline."
A tipster explained that "the mood in the building is 'we're done.'"
For those unversed, Netflix cut off its ties with Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever, earlier this month.