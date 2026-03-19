News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Meghan Markle drops exciting BTS with ‘mama’s little helper’ Lilibet after Netflix bombshell

The Duchess of Sussex melts hearts with adorable clip featuring Princess Lilibet after facing shocking setback from Netflix

  • By Sidra Khan
Meghan Markle drops exciting BTS with ‘mama’s little helper’ Lilibet after Netflix bombshell
Meghan Markle drops exciting BTS with ‘mama’s little helper’ Lilibet after Netflix bombshell

Meghan Markle had a delightful day, thanks to her "little helper."

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, March 18, the Duchess of Sussex shared a three-slide post, warming fans hearts with adorable photos and a clip.

The carousel opened with an adorable video featuring the As Ever founder setting up a table with beautiful white flowers while her children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - were playing behind the camera.

At the end of the seconds-long clip, Lilibet can be seen coming to her mommy, asking for permission, to which the Duchess replies, "Yes I think you can. Let's go."

The gallery also included two photos, showing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's little girl helping her mom in decorating the table.

"Mama's little helpers," captioned the American former actress, adding, "BTS of our shoot for @aseverofficial at our home."

Meghan Markle's cheerful post comes a day after insiders close to Netflix and the Duchess of Sussex dropped bombshell about their partnership and the reason behind their recent fallout.

Speaking to Variety, the source claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pattern of "repackaging" their personal drama with the British Royal Family had "exhausted" the video streaming giant.

"The Sussexes' perceived pattern of selling repackaged versions of the same story about their exit from royal life has exhausted Netflix," revealed the insider.

They continued, "Their partnership may continue to taper off, and with it will Meghan and Harry's remaining showbusiness lifeline."

A tipster explained that "the mood in the building is 'we're done.'"

For those unversed, Netflix cut off its ties with Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever, earlier this month.

Kate Middleton, Prince William steal spotlight during first UK state visit of 2026
Kate Middleton, Prince William steal spotlight during first UK state visit of 2026
Prince William, Kate join Charles, Camilla to welcome Nigerian President, First Lady
Prince William, Kate join Charles, Camilla to welcome Nigerian President, First Lady
Prince Harry's phone hacking allegations branded 'b*****ks' in London court
Prince Harry's phone hacking allegations branded 'b*****ks' in London court
Buckingham Palace issues update as King Charles welcomes key guest
Buckingham Palace issues update as King Charles welcomes key guest
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strongly react to Netflix’s Oprah interview claim
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strongly react to Netflix’s Oprah interview claim
Prince William takes big decision for King Charles funeral and it's linked with Andrew
Prince William takes big decision for King Charles funeral and it's linked with Andrew
Meghan Markle teases first exciting collaboration after ending As Ever Netflix deal
Meghan Markle teases first exciting collaboration after ending As Ever Netflix deal
King Charles hosts historic meeting with top world leader at Garrison Chapel
King Charles hosts historic meeting with top world leader at Garrison Chapel
Kate Middleton takes on surprise role to celebrate 2026 St. Patricks Day
Kate Middleton takes on surprise role to celebrate 2026 St. Patricks Day
Prince William rides with Greg James on tandem bike, teases 'he's hallucinating'
Prince William rides with Greg James on tandem bike, teases 'he's hallucinating'
Queen Camilla drops special message after Meghan shares her current read
Queen Camilla drops special message after Meghan shares her current read
King Charles' new title earns praises as video from Aviva Studios goes viral
King Charles' new title earns praises as video from Aviva Studios goes viral

Popular News

Kate Middleton, Prince William steal spotlight during first UK state visit of 2026

Kate Middleton, Prince William steal spotlight during first UK state visit of 2026
57 minutes ago
'Scooby-Doo' Netflix cast Maxwell Jenkins as Fred for upcoming series

'Scooby-Doo' Netflix cast Maxwell Jenkins as Fred for upcoming series
2 hours ago
Niall Horan amps up buzz as he announces new album 'Dinner Party' release date

Niall Horan amps up buzz as he announces new album 'Dinner Party' release date
3 hours ago