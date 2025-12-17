'Homebound' secures major spot on Oscars 2026 shortlist

Trending
Homebound has secured a spot on the Oscars 2026 shortlist for Best International Feature Film, marking a major milestone for the project and boosting its awards-season momentum.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film was chosen as India’s official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards and has now been shortlisted by the Academy as a contender.

After the nominations released, producer Karan Johar reacted emotionally to the film’s Oscars shortlist announcement, taking to social media to share his pride.

He wrote, “I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated and over the moon I am with the journey of #HOMEBOUND… all of us @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography … thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for making so many dreams of ours come true… from Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist this has been such an overwhelming journey! Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special special film!!!!!!!!! Upwards and onwards…….. #HOMEBOUND streaming now on @netflix_in.”

The film gained international acclaim after premiering in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section to a nine-minute standing ovation and later won second runner-up for the International People’s Choice Award at TIFF.

After a theatrical release on September 26, 2025, it is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

