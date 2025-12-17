Emraan Hashmi turns customs officer in action-packed ‘Taskaree’ teaser on Netflix

Netflix has released the teaser for Taskaree, featuring Emraan Hashmi as a sharp-witted customs officer navigating the high-stakes world of airport smuggling.
This is Neeraj Pandey’s first collaboration with Emraan Hashmi and fourth with Netflix, promising sharp, tense storytelling and a globe-trotting, high-stakes thriller.
For his role in Taskaree, Emraan Hashmi said, “Taskaree was exciting for me on many levels. It’s my first time working with Neeraj Pandey and stepping into his world. Playing a customs officer is new territory for me, and Arjun Meena isn’t loud or flashy, he’s calm, observant, and always thinking two steps ahead. I enjoyed stepping into that space.”
He added, “I’m really looking forward to audiences seeing me in this new role. Partnering with Netflix and Neeraj sir makes it even more special, it’s makers that encourage stories like this to be told at scale.”
To note, alongside Hashmi, the star-studded cast also includes Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anurag Sinha, and Zoya Afroz, adding grit and intensity to a narrative where tension never clocks out.
The series, produced by Friday Storytellers and helmed by director Raghav Jairath, is set for a global premiere on January 14, 2026.