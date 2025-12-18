Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ teaser debut on big screen with ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

A teaser for Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana and the controversial AI-driven Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal has been attached to screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, giving audiences an early glimpse of the highly anticipated films.
As per Bollywood Hungama, the introduction teaser of Ramayana has been attached to Avatar: Fire And Ash.
It was launched on July 3 and has been loved for its ensemble cast and stunning VFX.
Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal, Chhichhore), features Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
Ramayana is brought to life by Prime Focus Studios and eight-time Oscar-winning VFX powerhouse DNEG, alongside Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.
Written by Shridhar Raghavan, the film features a score by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, with part one set for Diwali 2026 and part two for Diwali 2027.
The other teaser attached to the Hollywood film is Hanuman – The Eternal, offering audiences their first glimpse of one of India’s first AI-driven theatrical films.
Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar (Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness) and produced by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment and Historyverse, the visually striking film is set to release in theaters on Hanuman Jayanti, April 2, 2026.