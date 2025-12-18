Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Trending

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ teaser debut on big screen with ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

'Ramayana' and 'Hanuman – The Eternal' teaser has been attached to screenings of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ teaser debut on big screen with ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’
Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ teaser debut on big screen with ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

A teaser for Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana and the controversial AI-driven Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal has been attached to screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, giving audiences an early glimpse of the highly anticipated films.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the introduction teaser of Ramayana has been attached to Avatar: Fire And Ash.

It was launched on July 3 and has been loved for its ensemble cast and stunning VFX.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal, Chhichhore), features Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Ramayana is brought to life by Prime Focus Studios and eight-time Oscar-winning VFX powerhouse DNEG, alongside Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

Written by Shridhar Raghavan, the film features a score by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, with part one set for Diwali 2026 and part two for Diwali 2027.

The other teaser attached to the Hollywood film is Hanuman – The Eternal, offering audiences their first glimpse of one of India’s first AI-driven theatrical films.

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar (Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness) and produced by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment and Historyverse, the visually striking film is set to release in theaters on Hanuman Jayanti, April 2, 2026.

Farhan Saeed dedicates new love song ‘Manzar’ to Urwa Hocane on 9th anniversary

Farhan Saeed dedicates new love song ‘Manzar’ to Urwa Hocane on 9th anniversary
Kapil Sharma takes sly swipe at Priyanka Chopra in new promo of comedy show

Kapil Sharma takes sly swipe at Priyanka Chopra in new promo of comedy show

Dharmendra’s final movie faces delay due to 'Dhurandhar' fever

Dharmendra’s final movie faces delay due to 'Dhurandhar' fever

Akshaye Khanna enjoys worldwide love for iconic character in ‘Dhurandhar’

Akshaye Khanna enjoys worldwide love for iconic character in ‘Dhurandhar’
Radhika Apte opens up about 'awful' debut film experience

Radhika Apte opens up about 'awful' debut film experience
Mawra Hocane drops emotional message ahead of 2nd last ‘Jama Taqseem’ episode

Mawra Hocane drops emotional message ahead of 2nd last ‘Jama Taqseem’ episode
Usman Mukhtar bids emotional farewell to his role in new series 'Pamaal'

Usman Mukhtar bids emotional farewell to his role in new series 'Pamaal'
Kriti Sanon reveals behind-the-scenes of her upcoming movie 'Cocktail 2'

Kriti Sanon reveals behind-the-scenes of her upcoming movie 'Cocktail 2'

Alizeh Shah flaunts glamorous style in latest images

Alizeh Shah flaunts glamorous style in latest images

Ananya Panday shares cryptic post after Alia Bhatt snub at Filmfare Awards

Ananya Panday shares cryptic post after Alia Bhatt snub at Filmfare Awards
Emraan Hashmi turns customs officer in action-packed ‘Taskaree’ teaser on Netflix

Emraan Hashmi turns customs officer in action-packed ‘Taskaree’ teaser on Netflix
Talwinder, Meesha Shafi take music beyond border with new song ‘Sachay Loki’

Talwinder, Meesha Shafi take music beyond border with new song ‘Sachay Loki’

Popular News

Mahira Khan takes subtle dig at Saba Qamar after her controversial remarks

Mahira Khan takes subtle dig at Saba Qamar after her controversial remarks

7 minutes ago
TikTok launches new feature to help small businesses grow

TikTok launches new feature to help small businesses grow
23 minutes ago
Farhan Saeed dedicates new love song ‘Manzar’ to Urwa Hocane on 9th anniversary

Farhan Saeed dedicates new love song ‘Manzar’ to Urwa Hocane on 9th anniversary
2 hours ago