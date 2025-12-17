Kriti Sanon reveals behind-the-scenes of her upcoming movie 'Cocktail 2' 

Kriti Sanon has shared her working experience with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in their highly anticipated movie, Cocktail 2.
The Heropanti actress, who is currently receiving immense praise for her exceptional performance in Tere Ishk Mein, candidly spoke about Homi Adajania’s latest directorial.
"I think Cocktail 2 just happened at the right time. I was craving for it. I wanted to go into that really young, urban, fun space of a rom-com. And yes, it’s a sequel, but it’s more of a vibe sequel, I feel," Kriti remarked.
The Do Patti starlet continued spilling secrets about the upcoming sequel, saying, "The story is completely different, the characters are completely different, and their backstories are completely different. So everything is different, except for the vibe of Cocktail. And of course, Maddock Films and Homi Adajania. So that remains as is."
According to Hindustan Times, this movie will mark her second exclusive project with Shahid Kapoor after their superhit Indian movie, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which was released in 2024.
For the uninitiated, the first sequel to Cocktail, titled Cocktail 2, was released in 2012, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in the leading roles.