Radhika Apte opens up about 'awful' debut film experience

Radhika Apte has marked 20 years in the industry, proving her versatility and talent through the different roles she takes on.
Reflecting on her career spanning over two decades, the Parched actress shared that she wants to forget her debut film, Vaah! Life Ho Tou Aisi!, citing being treated horribly by the film producers as the reason.
In a recent interview, Radhika spoke about the awful experience she had during her first film, which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Arshad Warsi.
Blaming the producer Sangeeta Ahir for the horrible start of her career, she noted, "The awful producers didn't put me up, didn't pay me. When my mother and I asked them to sign contract, they said, 'Arey, even Urmila Matondkar didn't sign a contract.' I don't know if she signed or not, but they treated us horribly."
She added, "Mahesh Manjrekar was a great guy. That's why I like to forget my film because the production was awful!"
The actress, who played a supporting role in the film, revealed that she landed the role while performing in a play titled Brain Surgeon, which went on to win a state competition.
Mahesh was one of the judges for the competition, and he offered to cast her in the movie.
Furthermore, Radhika shared that following Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, she did not do films for a long time and went on to finish college.
The actor is currently seen in Saali Mohabbat, a psychological thriller that premiered on ZEE5 on December 12, 2025.