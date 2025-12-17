Ananya Panday shares cryptic post after Alia Bhatt snub at Filmfare Awards

Trending
  By Hafsa Noor
Ananya Panday has shared a delightful post after Alia Bhatt snubbed her at 2026 Filmfare Awards.

On Wednesday, December 17, the Student of the Year 2 star took to Instagram and announced that full music album of her Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri movie has been released.

She captioned the post, “Guys this song from our film??? Love itttttt full album is out !! Go hear now #TMMTMTTM #DilMusafir.”

Ananya’s message comes after she was seemingly ignored by Alia at the star-studded award show.

The Indian actress won Best Actress in a Comedy Series award for Call Me Bae.

She celebrated the good news, noting, “My best girl BAE did well @filmfare Best Actress in a Comedy Series for ‘Call Me Bae’ a show that gave me so much and most importantly taught me that kindness never goes out of fashion if Bae made you smile - for me that’s the biggest victory.”

Ananya added, “Thank YOU ALL for giving her and me and the show SO much love .. as we shoot season 2 this gives us the fuel to fly higher this is for my OG Baes @collindcunha @karanjohar and to all the girls out there (especially my tribe - last slide ) #BEHENCODE for life thank you @jiteshpillaai.”

On the work front, her upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is set to release on December 25, 2025.

