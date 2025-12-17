Usman Mukhtar bids emotional farewell to his role in new series 'Pamaal' 

Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • By Fatima Hassan
Usman Mukhtar shared an emotional farewell to his ongoing superhit television series, Pamaal

The Jafaa actor, who remarkably portrayed a role as a cancer patient in his new drama, turned to his Instagram account on Wednesday, December 17, to pay a heartfelt tribute to his co-star, Saba Qamar Zaman, and the director, Khizer Idrees.

Mukhtar penned the touching note that read, "Goodbye, world! It’s been a pleasure. Raza, signing off. 16.12.25."

"But before I go. Raza wouldn’t be Raza without Malika, so thank you @sabaqamarzaman for portraying her with such brilliance and strength," the Parchi actor expressed his joy.

He continued, "Thank you to @khizeridrees for his direction and vision, our cinematographer Ali bhai @aliahmedbodla110 for shaping this world so beautifully through his cinematography, and the entire Pamaal cast and crew for the talent and tireless work that brought this world to life."

"And finally, to @zanjabeelasim, for writing these characters, for shaping their journeys, and for trusting me with Raza. Thank you for the story. Grateful always #Pamaal," the Anaa star noted.

For the unversed, the Pakistani drama serial Pamaal was initially released on October 6, 2025. 

It airs on Green TV Entertainment every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. 

