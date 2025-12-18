Dharmendra’s final movie faces delay due to 'Dhurandhar' fever  

Late Indian actor Dharmendra's last film has been delayed due to the ongoing craze of the new movie Dhurandhar.
On Wednesday, December 17, Maddock Films issued a poster while announcing the film's new release date.
The film was initially scheduled to be released on December 25, but has now been pushed to January 1, 2026.
"This New Year, gift yourself courage. The final Ikkis trailer drops this weekend in theatres. A new chapter unfolds in legendary director Sriram Raghavan’s first war film — the true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lt Arun Khetarpal. Some heroes die young," they shared.
With this move, the film also avoids a box-office clash with Karan Johar’s Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.
Notably, the decision has been made due to the advantage of the film’s box office release.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised the makers’ decision to postpone the film and wrote, "The postponement of Hindi Medium and Chhaava worked to their advantage, with both eventually enjoying a clear run."
The film also marked Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda’s theatrical debut and also stars deceased actor Dharmendra.
It is important to note that the Sholay actor passed away on November 24, 2025, in Mumbai, India.