Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Trending

Dharmendra’s final movie faces delay due to 'Dhurandhar' fever

The 'Sholay' actor tragically passed away in November this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Dharmendra’s final movie faces delay due to Dhurandhar fever
Dharmendra’s final movie faces delay due to 'Dhurandhar' fever  

Late Indian actor Dharmendra's last film has been delayed due to the ongoing craze of the new movie Dhurandhar.

On Wednesday, December 17, Maddock Films issued a poster while announcing the film's new release date.

The film was initially scheduled to be released on December 25, but has now been pushed to January 1, 2026.

"This New Year, gift yourself courage. The final Ikkis trailer drops this weekend in theatres. A new chapter unfolds in legendary director Sriram Raghavan’s first war film — the true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lt Arun Khetarpal. Some heroes die young," they shared.

With this move, the film also avoids a box-office clash with Karan Johar’s Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. 

Notably, the decision has been made due to the advantage of the film’s box office release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised the makers’ decision to postpone the film and wrote, "The postponement of Hindi Medium and Chhaava worked to their advantage, with both eventually enjoying a clear run."

The film also marked Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda’s theatrical debut and also stars deceased actor Dharmendra.

It is important to note that the Sholay actor passed away on November 24, 2025, in Mumbai, India. 

Kapil Sharma takes sly swipe at Priyanka Chopra in new promo of comedy show

Kapil Sharma takes sly swipe at Priyanka Chopra in new promo of comedy show

Akshaye Khanna enjoys worldwide love for iconic character in ‘Dhurandhar’

Akshaye Khanna enjoys worldwide love for iconic character in ‘Dhurandhar’
Radhika Apte opens up about 'awful' debut film experience

Radhika Apte opens up about 'awful' debut film experience
Mawra Hocane drops emotional message ahead of 2nd last ‘Jama Taqseem’ episode

Mawra Hocane drops emotional message ahead of 2nd last ‘Jama Taqseem’ episode
Usman Mukhtar bids emotional farewell to his role in new series 'Pamaal'

Usman Mukhtar bids emotional farewell to his role in new series 'Pamaal'
Kriti Sanon reveals behind-the-scenes of her upcoming movie 'Cocktail 2'

Kriti Sanon reveals behind-the-scenes of her upcoming movie 'Cocktail 2'

Alizeh Shah flaunts glamorous style in latest images

Alizeh Shah flaunts glamorous style in latest images

Ananya Panday shares cryptic post after Alia Bhatt snub at Filmfare Awards

Ananya Panday shares cryptic post after Alia Bhatt snub at Filmfare Awards
Emraan Hashmi turns customs officer in action-packed ‘Taskaree’ teaser on Netflix

Emraan Hashmi turns customs officer in action-packed ‘Taskaree’ teaser on Netflix
Talwinder, Meesha Shafi take music beyond border with new song ‘Sachay Loki’

Talwinder, Meesha Shafi take music beyond border with new song ‘Sachay Loki’
'Homebound' secures major spot on Oscars 2026 shortlist

'Homebound' secures major spot on Oscars 2026 shortlist
Genelia wishes ‘dearest’ husband Riteish happy birthday with heartfelt post

Genelia wishes ‘dearest’ husband Riteish happy birthday with heartfelt post

Popular News

Kapil Sharma takes sly swipe at Priyanka Chopra in new promo of comedy show

Kapil Sharma takes sly swipe at Priyanka Chopra in new promo of comedy show

2 hours ago
YouTube to host Oscars in 2029, beginning with 101st ceremony

YouTube to host Oscars in 2029, beginning with 101st ceremony

2 hours ago
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori breaks silence on immense backlash

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori breaks silence on immense backlash

3 hours ago