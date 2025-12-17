Alizeh Shah flaunts glamorous style in latest images 

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress Alizeh Shah has raised the bar high with her sizzling pictures.
Taking to Instagram, Alizeh shared a series of images wearing a chic red slip-style dress.
The Bebasi alum opted for a straps and a sleek, simple design, with a brown faux-fur coat over her shoulders.
She kept her look minimal with polished makeup, featuring long lashes, rosy cheeks, and muted red lips that perfectly complemented her dress.
Shortly after the post got viral, fans flooded the comment section with love and praise.
One user wrote, “Alizeh be like : too glam to give a damn”
“Mirror, mood, and magic — everything on point, " another user commented.
"Ahhh lizaaa beck on fire," third user wrote.
Recently, the Tanaa Banaa starlet stir debate across social media after criticising Pakistani industry veteran Saba Faisal and host Nida Yasir on Instagram, accusing them of unprofessionalism and non-payment of artists.
The Taqdeer actress said, " “Sorry, Saba Aunty. Karma is a very harsh thing.”
She further stated, “Nida Aunty also learned the same from Yasir Uncle, right? These are the people who don’t pay artists their due money, right?”
Her recent remarks received mixed reactions across social media, with some appreciating her amid ongoing backlash against both industry veterans, andd some people strongly disagreed with.
Alizeh Shah gained immense popularity with her phenomenal acting in drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa, and appeared in multiple other drama serials, including Bebasi, Hoor Pari, Ishq Beparwah, and more.