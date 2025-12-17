Mawra Hocane drops emotional message ahead of 2nd last ‘Jama Taqseem’ episode

Trending
  • By Hafsa Noor
Mawra Hocane plays the role of Laila in hit drama 'Jama Taqseem'

  • By Hafsa Noor
Mawra Hocane has shared a heartwarming message ahead of second last episode of her hit drama serial, Jama Taqseem.

She stars as Laila alongside Talha Chahour, Jawed Sheikh, Hania Ahmed, Hassan Ahmed, Amna Malik and more in the show.

On Wednesday, December 17, the Pakistani actress posted a teaser of the show on Instagram Stories and shared a sweet message.

Mawra penned, “My jama taseem, second last episode... going for now but hopefully in your hearts forever.”

She is currently in Birmingham, UK to take part in Shaukat Khanum fundraiser.

In another post, the Sabaat star noted, “Wore my mama’s outfit for our @shaukatkhanum fundraiser in Birmingham. I wish everyone could witness the generosity of that room, it was our final ask & we were able to go beyond our target not only because of those who donate regularly but little kids who raised their hands and encouraged more adults to donate, it was beautiful, Alhumdulillah.”

Mawra continued, “Like I always say… May we be more… May we do more InshaAllah. Ty mommy for lending me your outfit now consider it stolen for life. Shot where no one could shoot @ruet_o_graphy Ty for the memories.”

The final episode of Jama Taqseem is set to release on Thursday, December 18.

