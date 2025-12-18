Trending
  By Javeria Ahmed
Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan share fun banter with Amitabh Bachchan at KBC set

The 'Student of the Year 2' actress introduced the Bhootnath actor to Gen Z slang

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan share fun banter with Amitabh Bachchan at KBC set
Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan share fun banter with Amitabh Bachchan at KBC set

Ananya Panday had a Gen Z moment with Amitabh Bachchan as she taught the megastar trendy slang like “drip” and “OOTD,” while Kartik Aaryan stole the spotlight by dancing to Jumma Chumma De De, in a fun behind-the-scenes video.

In the latest promo, the Student of the Year 2 actress introduced the Bhootnath actor to Gen Z slang, prompting a mix of curiosity and laughter from the veteran star.

She described popular terms such as “OOTD,” “drip” and “no cap,” playfully turning the quiz show into a slang lesson.

During the conversation, Ananya called Bachchan “drip,” explaining the Gen Z term that signifies style and confidence.

The remark prompted an immediate reaction from the megastar, who playfully jokes about the word’s literal meaning.

“Drip to me means water falling from the ceiling,” he quips, triggering laughter across the studio.

She further shared, “Amitabh Bachchan is the greatest in the world, no cap,” clarifying that the phrase means “truly” or “no lie,” while expressing her admiration for the host.

The jovial interaction continued, with Amitabh asking Ananya how she found being in the hot seat.

She humorously said, “It feels very hot. I knew it would be a ‘hot seat,’ but I didn’t expect it to be this hot.” joking about how intimidating the chair feels.

Kartik Aaryan also joined the discussion as he taught Bachchan popular hand gestures, including the Korean heart sign.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is an upcoming romantic drama starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.


