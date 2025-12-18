Varun Dhawan hypes 'Border 2' with special message ahead of film release

Varun Dhawan is turning up the excitement for his upcoming film Border 2, sharing a special message with fans as the release date draws near.
Taking to Instagram account on Thursday, the Student of the Year star shared the update as he sent out a special note to get audiences excited for the upcoming release.
In a shared post, Dhawan was seen in a sharply tailored, navy-blue uniform in new promotional material for the highly anticipated war drama Border 2.
His look offered a distinct contrast to the more rugged, battlefield-ready olive military gear worn by co-star Sunny Deol.
In a caption he wrote, “Main wapas aaunga… Main ek din aaunga (I will come back…One day, I will return.)
The update came after on Tuesday, December 16, T-Series released the first teaser of the upcoming epic war film.
The teaser started with a text stating, “1971 INDO-PAK WAR,” accompanied by a loud siren ringing on the border.
The upcoming movie’s star-studded cast includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana.
Notably, Border 2, a sequel to the hit 1997 film Border, is slated to hit the cinemas on January 23, 2026.