Timothée Chalamet bizarre breakfast ritual revealed

Timothée Chalamet’s bizarre breakfast ritual during the filming of Wonka has finally been revealed.
Comedian Tom Davis, who was also in the 2023 film, recently revealed to Daily Mail that the French American actor was really pampered on the set of fantasy movie that he would have three alternative breakfasts prepared for him.
"One thing that ground my gears – he had a personal chef," said the comedian, as he further dished out Chalamet’s personal chef told him that he did do three different things for the Dune actor and he would have one thing.
"And Timothée turned around and went, 'Hey man, why don't you have the other two things?'" the comedian in the end shared.
Even the 30-year-old actor once admitted that he felt like "an honorary Brit" after spending a lengthy stint in the UK in 2021 for shooting of the prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Speaking on an episode of The Graham Norton Show following the film's release, the actor, who is currently dating Kylie Jenner, revealed, "We shot the film in London, so, after spending five months here, I feel like an honorary Brit – it was joyous."
Since starring in Wonka, Timothée Chalamet has starred in three major movies; 2024’s Dune: Part Two, and 2025’s A Complete Unknown, and Marty Supreme.
He will soon star in Dune: Part Three, set to be released on December 18, 2026.