News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Timothée Chalamet bizarre breakfast ritual revealed

Timothée Chalamet set to star in ‘Dune: Part Three’

  • By Salima Bhutto
Timothée Chalamet bizarre breakfast ritual revealed
Timothée Chalamet bizarre breakfast ritual revealed

Timothée Chalamet’s bizarre breakfast ritual during the filming of Wonka has finally been revealed.

Comedian Tom Davis, who was also in the 2023 film, recently revealed to Daily Mail that the French American actor was really pampered on the set of fantasy movie that he would have three alternative breakfasts prepared for him.

"One thing that ground my gears – he had a personal chef," said the comedian, as he further dished out Chalamet’s personal chef told him that he did do three different things for the Dune actor and he would have one thing.

"And Timothée turned around and went, 'Hey man, why don't you have the other two things?'" the comedian in the end shared.

Even the 30-year-old actor once admitted that he felt like "an honorary Brit" after spending a lengthy stint in the UK in 2021 for shooting of the prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Speaking on an episode of The Graham Norton Show following the film's release, the actor, who is currently dating Kylie Jenner, revealed, "We shot the film in London, so, after spending five months here, I feel like an honorary Brit – it was joyous."

Since starring in Wonka, Timothée Chalamet has starred in three major movies; 2024’s Dune: Part Two, and 2025’s A Complete Unknown, and Marty Supreme.

He will soon star in Dune: Part Three, set to be released on December 18, 2026.

Tom Cruise to Lady Gaga: 10 outsiders who are ruling Hollywood
Tom Cruise to Lady Gaga: 10 outsiders who are ruling Hollywood
Madison Beer gets swoon-worthy tribute from Justin Herbert on 27th birthday
Madison Beer gets swoon-worthy tribute from Justin Herbert on 27th birthday
Britney Spears breaks silence on shocking DUI arrest
Britney Spears breaks silence on shocking DUI arrest
Nicola Peltz finally sets record straight on Beckham family feud
Nicola Peltz finally sets record straight on Beckham family feud
Selena Gomez sparks Taylor Swift collab buzz with surprise move
Selena Gomez sparks Taylor Swift collab buzz with surprise move
Jennifer Lopez starrer film to 'Stranger Things': Winners of 2026 GLAAD Media Awards
Jennifer Lopez starrer film to 'Stranger Things': Winners of 2026 GLAAD Media Awards
Britney Spears receives 'positive' family support after DUI arrest?
Britney Spears receives 'positive' family support after DUI arrest?
Zendaya shows off gold band amid wedding speculation with Tom Holland
Zendaya shows off gold band amid wedding speculation with Tom Holland
Britney Spears' ex makes emotional plea after singer’s shocking DUI arrest
Britney Spears' ex makes emotional plea after singer’s shocking DUI arrest
‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ in cinemas: Cillian Murphy shares 10 best Tommy Shelby moments
‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ in cinemas: Cillian Murphy shares 10 best Tommy Shelby moments
'Transformers' star Josh Duhamel shares joyful family update with Audra Mari
'Transformers' star Josh Duhamel shares joyful family update with Audra Mari
Ryan Gosling brings Eva Mendes onstage in rare public moment
Ryan Gosling brings Eva Mendes onstage in rare public moment

Popular News

Yami Gautam clears the air on controversy over Kriti Sanon post

Yami Gautam clears the air on controversy over Kriti Sanon post
2 hours ago
Amazon introduces redesigned Fire TV app for improved user experience

Amazon introduces redesigned Fire TV app for improved user experience
2 hours ago
Iran to not compete at 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy amid safety issue

Iran to not compete at 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy amid safety issue
2 hours ago