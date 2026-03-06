Camila Cabello, Henry Chalhoub go Instagram official on singer's 29th birthday

Camila Cabello and Henry Chalhoub, who is heir to the Dubai-based luxury retail conglomerate, recently went Instagram official on the singer's 29th birthday.
The American singer, who turned 29 on March 4, took to Instagram on Thursday, March 5, and shared the snaps from her birthday, featuring the Lebanese billionaire, whom she is said to be dating since November 2024.
Moreover, Cabello also shared a bunch of photos from her childhood and her party commemorating turning 29.
The Shameless songstress wrote, “bday swag (flowers and hearts emojis) i wrote my yearly list on my email letter. 29 things I learned by 29. thank you for the wishes and kisses. (sic)”
The couple was first romantically involved back in 2024 when they were spotted partying together in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
They were later spotted at a romantic gateway in St. Barts back in January 2025.
Before dating Henry Chalhoub, Camila Cabello, who is actively working on her fifth studio album titled CC5, was previously in an on and off relationship with Shawn Mendes for many years.
The ex-couple even released a song together, Señorita, back in 2019.
Following their breakup, Mendes was said to be dating Brazilian actress and model Bruna Marquezine.